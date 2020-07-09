Gardai appeal to locate relatives of Limerick whose body was found earlier this year

GARDAI have launched an appeal to locate any friends or close relatives of a Limerick man whose body was found in April – nine years after he was reported missing.

Stephen Corrigan, who lived most of his life in Dublin, was aged 48 when he was last seen alove on November 22, 2011.

He suffered from mental health issues throughout much of his life and was living in hostel accommodation in Dublin up until the time he was reported missing.

Earlier this week, gardai confirmed that skeletal remains which were found during works on common ground at Lissenfield, Rathmines on April 9, last were those of Stephen.

However, they say theyhave not been able to locate any living relatives as his mother and his only brother have passed away in recent years.

“It is unusual that remains did lie for so long in such a busy area with such a high level of traffic coming and going every day and pedestrians coming and going every day around the area,” Detective Sergeant David Wogan told RTÉ’s Prime Time.

“Our appeal would be for any member of Stephen’s wider family – uncles, aunts, relations of his mother – or friends who wish to say their goodbyes and see Stephen laid to rest we would certainly appeal for them to come forward and contact us,” he added.

The body of Stephen Corrigan remains at the city morgue in Dublin.