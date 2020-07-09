Limerick council yet to decide on tribute to slain mayors

LIMERICK City and County Council has yet to finalise the commemorations to mark the centenary of the murders of its two murdered mayors.

In 1921, the sitting Mayor of Limerick George Clancy and his predecessor Michael O’Callaghan were killed by the Black and Tans.

Sinn Fein’s northside councillor John Costelloe asked a question in the full meeting around whether the authority plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary.

In a written response, city librarian Damien Brady said the commemoration series for each year is agreed on a cross-party basis by elected members.

A decision will be made before the end of 2020, he added.