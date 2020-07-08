23 people await Covid-19 test results at Limerick hospital

THERE are no patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

Latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation at the hospital up to 8pm on Tuesday reveal that the hospital is without a single confirmed case of Covid-19 either in the ICU or any of the departments and wards. There is one suspected case however, in the ICU.

There are 23 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

The number of confirmed cases across Limerick city and county to date is 587.

Meanwhile, there were 25 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Wednesday morning - 18 in the emergency department and seven in wards elsewhere in the hospital.