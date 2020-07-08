Spending on clothes and food in Limerick on the rise since lockdown

FRIDAY, May 29, was the busiest day for shopping in Limerick city, as lockdown measures slowly began to ease.

That’s according to research by AIB, which claimed that consumers across the city are now spending more on clothes, fast food and takeaway.

By May 29, the first phase of lockdown restrictions had been eased, with opticians, motor and bicycle repair stores, office products and electrical stores all back in the swing of things.

Friday, June 12 was the busiest day for clothes shopping, according to the data – no surprise really, given it was on this day that bargain clothes store Penneys began trading again.

In Limerick, customers are spending an average of €75 on clothing – an €18 rise from before lockdown.

In terms of fast-food, local customers are spending €16, up €3, and €27 on takeaway food, up €4 since March.

However, spend on hardware is down by €6 to an average of €115 – in contrast to the rest of the country.

Rachel Naughton, head of SME Banking at AIB said: “We can see positive signs of recovery so far. Hopefully this trend will continue as other sectors gradually reopen and consumers resume spending again.’’

