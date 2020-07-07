BREAKING: No new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as one person dies from disease nationally

THERE have been no new Covid-19 related cases reported in Limerick, figures just out from the Department of Health show.

It means that the number of people infected with the condition locally stays at 547.

This all comes as one more person with the condition has sadly passed away. It means there's now been a total of 1,742 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

An additional 24 cases of coronavirus have been recorded overnight, meaning there's now a total of 25,538 confirmed cases across Ireland. This is actually only seven more according to yesterday's figures - but 17 cases have been delisted following further analysis.

As always, the HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "As of 5pm this evening, the Covid tracker app had approximately 545,000 downloads. This is one more example of the solidarity and collective spirit that has characterised the Irish public’s response to Covid-19 to date.

“The app is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems. It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease.

"The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to Covid-19," he added.

