Over 2,500 Limerick households approved for bin waiver

SOME 2,598 applications to get free bin collection services in Limerick had been approved by the end of January.

The information, from a written answer by council director Gordon Daly, came to light following a question which was submitted by Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson.

Limerick is one of the few counties to have a waiver scheme. It remains a huge issue, especially in the city.

But the number of people who qualify for it has dropped sharply in recent years, with pensioners and those in disability allowances able to avail of it.