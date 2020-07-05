Ireland South MEP apologises for not self-isolating

IRELAND South MEP Billy Kelleher has apologised after attending the election of his party leader Micheál Martin in Dublin.

The Cork-based politician, who represents Limerick in Europe, confirmed that last Saturday, he attended the election of Mr Martin as An Taoiseach.

In doing so, he admitted he did not follow HSE advice and remain at home.

In a statement today, he said: “As I previously stated, I availed of Covid-19 testing services before in advance of departing Brussels in order to reduce any potential public health risk. However, despite this, I accept that the risk could not have been eliminated fully and I should have followed HSE advice and remained at home.”

"This was an error of judgement on my part and I apologise unreservedly,” he added.