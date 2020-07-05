Limerick Youth Service to celebrate Pride

DRAG king and queen workshops, movie nights, music and a virtual Pride parade are all part of the festivities as Limerick Youth Service celebrates.

The three-day festival, which forms part of Limerick Pride week, kicks off on Thursday, July 9, and is open to all youngsters aged 12 to 18 years, regardless of gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year’s Pride Youth celebrations will take place online with the events taking place via Zoom and social media.

“It’s going to be the biggest and best Pride Youth Festival ever,” said Olivia Chau of the Limerick Youth Service, “We have a broad variety of events including drag workshops, a table quiz, question and answer, information workshops and a pride monarch, while will all be taking part in the main virtual Limerick Pride Parade.”

The fun all gets under way from this Thursday, and a movie night.

A drag queen workshop takes place on Friday, while Saturday will see the youth service join up with the overall Limerick Pride festival for their virtual parade and table quiz.

Young people who would like to take part in pride youth events can find out more at www.limerickyouthservice.ie

Shelly Goggin, Limerick Youth Service, said: “The Pride Youth Festival was truly a team effort and it was great to young people from the many projects and groups support each other in organising the events.”

Among the groups involved were young people from the youth service’s garda youth diversion project, Lava Javas Youth Café, LGBTQI+ youth Limerick and the youth and family support project.

For more information on the Pride Youth Festival please contact Shelly at shelly.goggin@limerickyouthservice.org or call 061-412444 or 087-7055197.