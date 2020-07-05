Exhibition of iconic movie customes to hit Limerick museum

GARMENTS from some of the most famous films worldwide are on display as the Hunt Museum re-opens with a bang.

After 16 weeks of closure due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the well-loved facility at Patrick Street is back open. And the stay of the exhibition it closed with has been extended until November.

Codenamed Best costume Goes to, the show has two new additions – a dress worn by Meryl Streep playing the character Kate Mundy in Dancing at Lughnasa and an outfit worn by Angela Lansbury in the 2017 TV series Little Women.

This hugely popular exhibition, which closed prematurely after just five weeks due to Covid-19, also features costumes worn by Mel Gibson, Olivia Coleman, Liam Neeson, Helen Mirren, Daniel Day Lewis, Kate Beckinsale and many more.

Hunt Museum director Jill Cousins said: “The response when it opened in February was incredible, but many people had to cancel their planned visits due to the lockdown and were extremely disappointed to have missed the exhibition. Knowing that it has such mass appeal, we’re delighted that Irish Costume Archive Project has agreed for it to remain in Limerick so that people get another chance to explore these famous costumes.”

This week, Lenny Abrahamson, the director of Room and Normal People, endorsed it this week saying: “I’m delighted that the Hunt Museum and the Irish Costume Archive Project have chosen to include costumes worn by Jake and Brie in Room. The whole exhibition is fascinating and I‘m proud that something I made is represented there.”

A joint curation with the Irish Costume Archive Project, Best Costume Goes to tells the story of the relationship between the actor, their costume and the character they portray, as well as the story of the growth of the Irish Film Industry. On display are 35 iconic costumes from films and TV series like My Left Foot, In the Name of the Father, Michael Collins, Breakfast on Pluto, Tudors, Room, The Favourite and Braveheart.

Speaking about the reopening, Ms Cousins said “We had a fantastic response to our ‘Museum from Home’ virtual experience, but after 16 weeks of closure we’re very happy to open our doors again and invite everyone in to enjoy the real thing. We look forward to welcoming you all and especially encourage a visit to the marvellous Best Costume Goes To... exhibition, which we have been so fortunate to retain.”

A number of safety measures are in place at the Hunt Museum to ensure social distancing is adhered to.

The number of people allowed in the museum cannot exceed 70, while two-metre measures are in place through the gallery with one-way routes to ensure people remain distanced from each other.

Automatic doors, hand sanitizer stations, additional bins, increased regular cleaning and limited numbers will all contribute to the safety of visitors.

Outside, the museum’s garden is open to everyone and the ground has been marked with white circles to visually represent social distancing - picnicking, playing and lounging are all welcome.

Due to the restriction on the number of visitors who are allowed entry into the museum at any one time, visitors are encouraged to book tickets and time slots online to avoid queues. For more see www.huntmuseum.com

Admission to the exhibition costs €7.50 per adult, while kids go free.