‘Slow zones’ to be put in place at Limerick estates

ESTATES across Limerick city and county are to have 30 kilometre per hour slow zones under plans published by the local authority.

Limerick Council has published a list of streets in estates the length and breadth of the county, where it intends to slash the speed limit from 50 kilometres per hour (KPH) down to just 30 KPH.

The council has published a series of maps outlining which streets will be impacted.

These are available for inspection from today until Monday, August 3, at various council offices.

They can be viewed at Merchant’s Quay, Dooradoyle, and the area offices in Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Rathkeale.

Alternatively, click here to see the maps.

Submissions or representations may be made in writing by email to speedlimitsreview@limerick.ie.

For more information, telephone 061-556000.

A number of so-called slow zones have already been introduced at some estates across Limerick, particularly in areas where there is considered to be a high number of vulnerable road users.

These have seen the regular speed limit of 50 kilometre per hour cut down to 30 kilometre per hour in a bid to change driver behaviour.

The campaign to cut speed limits in estates came in the wake of the tragic death of Kilkenny toddler Jake Brennan, who was struck by a car outside his home in 2014. The so-called Jake’s Law recommends a speed limit cut to 30kph in every estate.