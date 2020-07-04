Former Debenhams staff to stage picket in Limerick

FORMER Debenhams workers are to stage a protest outside the store in Limerick later today.

As the British retailer attempts to move stock out of the former outlet in O’Connell Street – which closed just before Easter – workers are bidding to block such attempts until they get what they feel is a fair redundancy deal from the firm.

It comes as staff voted 97% in favour to stop stock and Debenhams assets leaving the O’Connell Street store.

Jane Crowe, shop steward said: “The stock in the 11 Irish stores is our leverage and bargaining power with the company to get a redundancy deal for our decades of service.”

An appeal has been issued for trade unionists to join the rally, which kicks off at 3pm today.