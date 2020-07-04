Met Eireann issues advisory of ‘unseasonably windy weather’ for Limerick

MET Eireann has advised of unseasonably windy weather in Limerick and across the country from late this evening.

The forecaster says it will be “unseasonably windy” on from tonight at around 9pm, until 8pm on Sunday evenings.

Strong and gusty westerly winds are expected.

As for today, it will be mostly cloudy with occasional rain or drizzle in this province.

Some limited brighter intervals may occur this afternoon, with temperatures reaching highs of between 16 and 20 degrees, coolest in the west.

Winds will be mostly light to moderate west to southwest through the day, but they will increase moderate to fresh and gusty southwest in the evening, becoming strong near coasts.

As mentioned above, it will become windy tonight, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle also to be expected. Temperatures will fall to between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Sunday will be a windy day with a mix of sunny spells and passing showers. The showers will be more frequent in the north of Munster, with longer drier intervals further south. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, coolest in the west. Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, will be strong to near gale at the coasts.