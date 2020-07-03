No confirmed case of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick

THERE are no patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

Latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation at the hospital up to 8pm on Thursday reveal that the hospital is without a single confirmed case of Covid-19 either in the ICU or any of the departments and wards.

However, there are 27 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There is one patient suspected of having the virus in the intensive care unit. This figure accounts for the situation up to 6.30pm on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases across Limerick city and county to date remains at 583.

Meanwhile, there were 38 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Friday morning - 23 in the emergency department and 15 in wards elsewhere in the hospital. This is the largest figure for a hospital in the country.