Quinlivan calls for meeting with health minister over 'dramatic' increase in trolley figures in Limerick

SINN Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan is calling on the government to address the rising trolley numbers at University Hospital Limerick “as an urgent priority”.

The Limerick city TD’s comments come as figures show the number of patients on trolleys at UHL had increased dramatically in the last week in June with 54 on trolleys this Thursday morning.

“The INMO’s statistics show the overcrowding crisis at University Hospital Limerick continues unabated.

“The INMO figures for today, July 2, are the highest numbers we have witnessed since March 2020. There were 54 people on Trolleys today at UHL. These are not just statistics, they are people who deserve better,” said Mr Quinlivan.

“It’s disgraceful that this situation continues month on month, year on year. Our doctors and nurses have been doing an incredible job, particularly during these challenging times. They, and their patients, deserve better than to be working in such overcrowded conditions.”

Mr Quinlivan is calling for a meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly.

“The Minister needs to engage with the hospital stakeholders at a regional and national level and deliver for our patients. We hope that the new Minister is up for the challenge.

"Sinn Féin have a plan for our health service and I would like to invite the new Minister for Health to meet with myself in Limerick to discuss the changes needed that will allow patients to be treated with the dignity they deserve.

“As the only opposition TD in Limerick, I will be holding the Minister to account so that we can achieve a health service and hospital with the quality of care that the people of Limerick deserve.”