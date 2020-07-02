Limerick Council confirm on-street parking in the city centre will be free on Saturdays

Limerick City and County Council have today announced that on-street parking in the city centre will be FREE on Saturdays throughout the months of July and August. Parking will also be FREE on Saturdays in Abbeyfeale and Kilmallock. Newcastle West has always had FREE parking on Saturdays.

The announcement comes as a suite of initiatives outlined in Guiding Limerick Through Covid-19 to boost visitors to the city centre is phased in.

As part of plans to animate the city:

· The Panoramic Wheel has returned Arthur’s Quay Park giving people unparalleled views of Limerick.

· Giant cutlery hanging from the air on Bedford Row/ Thomas St welcoming people back to the restaurants and cafés

· Giant Table and Chairs on the green space at Shannon Rowing Club, signalling that Limerick is open for business

· Costumed characters engaging with shoppers and diners on Saturday lunchtime and in the evening at 6pm.

· 3D game painting in Arthur’s Quay Park. This is an idea that artist Mark Cronin came to the council with and he will be working on this interactive mural over a number of days.

Limerick City and County Council has also put a call out to local artists, groups and creatives to get on board and propose new events to be held around the city and county, which will be funded by the local authority.

For more details about the call and application form, click here or Search ‘Creative Animation Grant Scheme’ on Limerick.ie.