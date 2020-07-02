One confirmed case of Covid-19 at Limerick hospital as 30 patients await test results

THERE is one person confirmed to have Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

The individual in question is in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

And there are 30 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There was no new confirmed case in the hospital on Wednesday.

There is one patient suspected of having the virus in the intensive care unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases across Limerick city and county to date remains at 583.

Meanwhile, there were 54 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Thursday morning - 34 in the emergency department and 20 in wards elsewhere in the hospital. This is the largest figure for a hospital in the country.