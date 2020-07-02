Have a ‘Cuppa Tea’ and support school for the deaf in Limerick

BEFORE Covid-19 Damian O’Rourke put on gigs in coffee shops in Shannon and Ennis for young singers, musicians and singer-songwriters.

Covid-19 wasn’t going to stop him showcasing talent so it has moved online for the time being. Called Cuppa Tea TV, it aims to promote music in all forms. Damian, from Shannon, has also incorporated a charity aspect.

This Friday, July 3, there will be live performances from 10 young music makers. The first act starts at noon and it continues throughout the day until after 8pm.

It is all in aid of the Mid-West School for the Deaf in Rosbrien.

Damian says the artists will be performing from home through the Cuppa Tea TV Facebook page. His last event was for Jigsaw which caters for youth mental health. Over €1,000 was raised.

“It's a mighty theme because it's young people helping young people, with every penny going to the cause,” said Damian, who works in Stryker.

“Every year John Moore in Stryker organises a fundraiser for the Mid-West School for the Deaf. I went with him one year to deliver the cheque. I met staff and students - it was a very moving experience. It is a great little space of learning and sharing. There was a lovely vibe going on there,” said Damian.

See the Cuppa Tea TV Facebook page here for more information. To donate click here