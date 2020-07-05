Christmas presents from Tony Noonan's Limerick lights display

FOR close to 20 years Tony Noonan has been presenting a cheque from his Christmas lights display and a global pandemic wasn’t going to stop him handing money to charities when they need it most.

Tony began his festive display in Templeglantine to bring joy to his daughter Siobhán, who has special needs and has always delighted in the lights display. Monies donated in 2019 total €25,247.

“Sure, what can I say only a very big thank to everyone who once again so kindly and generously made this possible. Without all ye good people this would not have happened.

“As I always say this is not about Tony Noonan it’s about the people that supports us each year. Due to Covid-19 we were unable to have our usual cheque presentation with all the charities present so we have posted them instead,” said Tony, who had a special mention for the late Limerick Leader journalist Martin Byrnes.

“I called to the Leader office, met Martin and told him my idea 20 years ago. He said, ‘This will take off’,” said Tony. Martin was spot on.

The six charities to receive monies are: Recovery Haven, Tralee; Milford Care Centre; CRY Monagea; Brothers of Charity, Foynes; Adare Alzheimer's branch and Brothers of Charity, Newcastle West.

Tony, Hannah and Siobhan Noonan won the national Energia Ireland Most Christmassy Home competition for the second time in its four-year history. They added the prize of €3,000 to the fund for their designated charities. Tony thanked one and all who supported the fundraiser either financially or by helping out or both.

“So again my friends, many, many thanks for your continued support and generosity. Always remember that its all ye good people that have made Noonan’s Christmas Lights for Charity what we are today. So what ever way ye supported any of our fundraising events, many thanks,” said Tony. Needless to say, Tony doesn’t mention himself, all the work that goes into it and how much joy and festive spirit he brings every year.

Tony expresses his sympathies to those have lost loved ones from Covid-19.

“Please God there are better days ahead. And one thing is for certain – we will be back, no question about that,” said Tony.