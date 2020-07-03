Covid-19 to cost Limerick charity €10k

FRIENDS of St Ita’s which supports the residents and staff of the Newcastle West hospital are down €10,000 so far this year as a consequence of fundraising events being called off due to Covid-19.

“Fundraising at this time is taking an awful hammering for all charities across the board and for the Friends it has meant a loss of €10,000 so far this year which is based on comparison with our fundraising income for the same period last year and is likely to continue this way for some time to come,” explained chairman, Fergus Scanlan.

He was commenting ahead of a charity run (virtual) being organised by West Limerick Athletics Club for three local charities – Friends of St Ita’s, Brothers of Charity and Deel Animal Action Group to be run over the month of July.

“We very much appreciate the support from West Limerick A.C. we would, needless to say, be ever so grateful for further support – no matter how small - every little helps,” Mr Scanlan added.

Staff at St Ita’s Community Hospital in Newcastle West are being applauded for their efforts in ensuring that the facility has remained clear of Covid-19 over the past three months.

Friends of St Ita’s have thanked the staff for the “Trogan work” throughout the pandemic.

“This great hospital has very successfully managed to steer clear of this dreaded virus and all very much to the credit of the truly wonderful staff here at every level,” said Mr Scanlan.

The staff are also, he said, to be complimented on their efforts to keep their residents/patients entertained and occupied in every way they can at this time when there is limited visiting by family and friends due to the coronavirus restrictions.

In this regard the Friends of St Ita’s are also very actively involved in helping to provide entertainment by having the regular visiting musicians, Maura Nolan and Eamon Cronin and others record music sessions on DVD which in turn are transmitted to all the TVs throughout the hospital for viewing by the patients.

In early May Friends of St Ita's got eight iPads for the residents/patients with the four hospital units getting two each.

“This has been a life-changer for them in that it enables them to have visual communication with their loved ones which has been so sadly lacking from their lives since the start of this pandemic,” said Mr Scanlan.

This all happened thanks to Jonathan Harrington, a Ballyhahill man, and a great supporter of the Friends who organised a gofundme fundraiser and raised €6,960 which included a very generous donation of €3,000 from the JP McManus.

In addition to these iPads a further two tablets were received from global superstar Niall Horan as part of his very generous pledge of €100k towards the provision of tablets to the 7,000 long stay residents in the HSE’s long-stay facilities across the country.

The Irish Hospice Foundation also recently donated two tablets to St Ita’s Hospital.

Anyone wishing to give a little further help can forward their donation to The Friends of St Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

Or anyone wishing to donate electronically can do so to: Friends of St Ita’s Community Hospital, Bank of Ireland, Newcastle West; Acc. Number 38951629; IBAN .

For more details on the fun run taking place this month see http://westlimerickac.ie/west-limerick-a-c-community-run-2020/