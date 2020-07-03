‘I begged my kids not to respond to web of abuse’ says Limerick councillor

A HIGH-PROFILE councillor has revealed she’s had to beg her teenage children not to respond to the “horrific” abuse she’s received on the Internet.

Fine Gael City East member Sarah Kiely, who is the metropolitan district leader uses the social media network Twitter to communicate with her constituents.

But in an interview with the Limerick Leader, she has outlined some of the unpleasant interactions she has had, and urged people to think before they type.

“The minute I put councillor in front of my name, people changed towards me on Twitter in particular. I’ve had some horrible stuff. People calling me incompetent and underqualified. But I’m not engaging with these kind of people. Don’t give these people the oxygen, don’t let them rent space in your head as they are not paying rent,” she said.

Cllr Kiely – who lost her partner and childhood sweetheart Damien to cancer in 2018 – said a number of her other local authority colleagues had also endured “rotten” experiences on Twitter.

“It’s not good enough. We are public representatives yes, but we are also people. My kids will see it, and it’s there forever. Other people will see it,” she said.

It got so bad at one point last week, she took a break from Twitter for a few days.

“You have to take a step back to protect yourself. If you’re not feeling okay, Twitter is not the place to be. I got very upset. But you have to understand the number of people who use Twitter is not a reflective demographic at all,” she added.

The single mum-of-two said if she started answering everyone on Twitter, she could spend up to 10 hours a day behind a computer screen.

“In a lot of cases, it doesn’t matter what I say, they are still going to criticise me. So I am not saying anything,” she added.

“These same people when tragedy happens, there’s an outpouring. They tell us to be kind. My kids have been upset about what’s been said to me on social media. I’ve had to tell them that I don’t want you to answer them, I don’t want you to defend me. When you have to say that to your kids, that’s wrong,” said Cllr Kiely – mum to Tiernan, 15, and Emily, 19.

In recent weeks, the row over the pedestrianisation of Catherine Street has sparked a huge debate on Twitter, with Cllr Kiely taking criticism over her stance.

It led her to write on Twitter: “We all have choices, I choose to stay positive, if you abuse me or get personal on social media you need to cop on.”

Independent councillor Emmett O’Brien, who has also been targeted, wrote: “Trolls and bullies on social media seem to think public reps are fair game.”