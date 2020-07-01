Shannon Airport resumes scheduled passenger services

Scheduled passenger services resumed at Shannon Airport today with the first of sixteen Ryanair services taking off including their inaugural service to Vienna. Two other services to Lanzarote and Manchester resumed today with other services recommencing in the coming days.

All sixteen Ryanair flights to European destinations will be operational from this week. Other services resuming from Shannon are; Alicante, Barcelona-Reus, Faro, Fuerteventura, Kaunas, Krakow, London-Gatwick, London-Stansted, Malaga, Palma, Tenerife, Warsaw and Wroclaw.

Welcoming the return of air services at Shannon, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “Today is an important day not just for Shannon Airport, but for our customers including the tourism businesses and Irish, domestic and FDI companies who rely heavily on our air services. Today marks the slow but encouraging start to the economic recovery for the airport and the region.

“Shannon Airport has remained open throughout the pandemic and I am proud of the role our staff played in facilitating vital PPE cargo flights.

“Over the past few weeks we have been putting Covid-19 measures in place at the airport so that our passengers can feel confident and comfortable. It was great to see passengers heeded the airport’s advice, in particular the wearing face coverings.

“I am happy to say that the first passengers have reported their satisfaction with the new health and safety measures introduced and with the ease of getting around the airport,” said Ms. Considine.

Among these were John O’Connor from Limerick City on his way to holiday in Lanzarote who described his experience at the airport in the new Covid-19 environment saying: “It was pleasant, and it was just the formality of the mask and hygiene which is a good idea. It was a good experience.”

Also travelling was Lanzarote native Melanie Perez Martin who was returning home after Au Pairing with the O’Dwyer family in Killaloe/Ballina area. “I’ve been in Ireland for nine months and was last home at Christmas, so I am really looking forward to seeing my family,” she said.