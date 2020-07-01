WATCH: Limerick man walking 100,000 steps to fundraise for St Gabriel's

If you are in the Mungret Park region of Limerick city today, keep an eye out for Bernard Quinn. The Limerick dad of three is walking 100,000 steps today, to raise much needed funds for St Gabriel's Respite House. (Donate here)

Inspired by the stories of Lorraine Tierney and here son Dylan (see here) and other users of the facility, Bernard decided he needed to do something. So he decided to set himself a goal of walking 100,000 steps to raise €10,000 for much needed funds, starting at 4.30am this morning.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, live on his walk, Bernard added - "I was heartbroken listening to the stories of parents who use the facility. They need money now more than ever. Yes, my quads and hip flexors are sore (he chuckled) but this is all for a good cause" The Limerick native is expecting to reach his goal at around 8pm this evening, so if you are in the area, head along to support him, or if not, click above to donate. Make sure to follow Bernard on Instagram, where he is recording sections of his amazing feat.

"I'm a dad. @daddybernie on Instagram - It breaks my heart, hearing the struggles of families that could be availing of the Respite services provided by St. Gabriel's. Please help me to keep the Respite house open. St. Gabriel's are a local charity to the Mid West and do amazing work. I want to do something to help. Please give what you can. Join me on Wednesday July 1st in Mungret Park from 9am. Follow my Instagram account (@daddybernie) for updates! Share, follow, please get involved in some way. Thank you! "

Make sure to click on the links above to donate and read more about St Gabriels.