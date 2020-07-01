Man arrested following seizure of suspected drugs in Limerick city

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and seized €3,200 of suspected drugs in Limerick city on June 30, 2020.

Shortly after 9am, gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the College Court area of Castletroy.

"During the course of the search, gardaí seized €2,000 of suspected MDMA and €1,200 of suspected cocaine. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis," said a spokesperson.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.