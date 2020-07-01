Limerick's 'Park Village' acknowledges the contribution of its 'Superstars' during Covid-19

A Big Thank You to David and Norma Hogan

David is The Park Village Groundsman who diligently maintains the Village gardens and grounds keeping them clean and tidy for all to enjoy. David with the help of his wife Norma took on extra duties to help their fellow neighbours stay cocooned during lockdown.

Our Sincere gratitude to John Hannon

John is a carer who lives at The Park and also works with some residents. Covid-19 presented unexpected difficulties at The Park.

When John was asked to help his response was 'Whatever help you need, I will do it.

A Big Thank You to all the dedicated Caregivers, Support Works, Meals on Wheels Delivery service associated with the Park Village who came to work every day through Covid-19 ensuring the Residents safety and wellbeing came first.

Jillian Furlong, much appreciated

Our Zumba Gold Teacher, during Covid-19 Jillian maintained contact with her class of the Park Village encouraging them to remain positive and active.

Once cocooning restrictions were eased Jillian then commenced with outdoor safe distance Zumba classes for all to enjoy.

Happy to Help

Residents who suddenly found themselves in a position where they were having to work from home offered their assistance to get groceries, newspapers, run errands etc for cocooning neighbours.

Aside from those who publicly came forward with offers of assistance we had anonymous Superstars who carried out random acts of kindness and have left home baked cakes as well as other treats and surprises at cocooners doors.

Our Tenants are our true Superstars

Cocooning has been extremely difficult for our elderly tenants, having limited contact with loved ones and friends as well as maintaining social distancing challenged us all, but the residents at The Park Village have come up trumps.'

