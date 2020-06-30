BREAKING: Limerick goes two weeks without a new confirmed Covid-19 case

IT is now 14 days since Limerick had a new confirmed Covid-19 case with no additional cases reported this Tuesday evening.

For the past two weeks the number of cases in the city and county has remained at 583.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one more person with Covid-19 has died.

There have now been a total of 1,736 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, June 29, the HPSC has been notified of 11 more confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,473 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday, 429,698 tests had been carried out. Over the past week, 24,607 tests were carried out. 116 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today marks six months since the WHO first received reports of what we now know to be Covid-19.

“Since then, there have been 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths reported worldwide.

“We know more about this virus and how to limit its spread than we did six months ago. It is very important that we keep up the national effort to reduce the impact of this disease in our country.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Each person should risk assess their own environment to inform their personal decisions and actions during this pandemic.

“We know how this virus spreads, we know the public health behaviours required to protect ourselves and others, we must continue to be aware of the disease and limit its spread.”

Public Health Advice remains available on gov.ie/health and hse.ie.