Five of Limerick’s libraries open their doors to the public

Five of Limerick City and County Libraries welcome back members of the public to a number of libraries from today as part of Phase 3 of the Government’s Roadmap.

Library members will be allowed to access five branches at Dooradoyle, Watch House Cross, Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Adare for limited times from today.

Members will be able to browse library collections, select stock and check stock items out on self-service machines. Borrowed items can also be returned during the visit.

The libraries listed above will operate from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4 pm, Tuesday to Friday. Library staff will manage the numbers of people entering the branch at any one time.

Members are requested to

· Place any items for return into the sealed box at the library door

· Sanitise hands at the pump station

· Limit their visit to 15 minutes – to allow for the maximum number of members to access the library

· Use self-service machines to check out items. Instructions are listed clearly on each machine.

· Follow directional signage in the library and practice social distancing.

Presently there will be no public access to study facilities, internet, Wi-Fi, newspapers and magazines, community rooms, exhibition spaces and public toilets during this phased re-opening.

Further branch libraries will re-open at a later stage. The hugely popular and successful online services providing free access to eBooks, newspapers, magazines, local history, language learning, courses and online story time will continue to be provided.