Tributes paid following death of Jack Daly, former Chancellor at the University of Limerick

MANY tributes were paid this week to Jack Daly former Chancellor at the University of Limerick and chairman of the Shannon Development Company, who has passed away.

"He played a major role in the development of the Mid-West region through his role with Shannon Development and at the university where he was both Chancellor and the first chairman when it received university status," said Deputy Willie O'Dea.

A former Clare county councillor, Mr Daly was also a successful businessman.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of our former Chancellor Jack Daly with the news of his passing. Jack Daly (UL Chancellor 1987 - 1997) was chairman of the Governing Body of the NIHE when it became University of Limerick in 1989," UL tweeted this week.

