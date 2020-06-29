UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

MISSING person Aoife Kidman, aged 13, from Newport has been found safe and well.

Also known as Eva, Aoife was the subject of a nationwide missing person’s appeal on Sunday night as gardai and her family were concerned for her wellbeing.

However, in an update this Monday afternoon, gardai have confirmed that she has been “found safe and well”.

“We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter. No further action required,” read a brief statement.



