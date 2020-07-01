How is Limerick's city centre performance measured? - queries Councillor

Independent councillor Elisa O’Donovan (see story left) has asked council what measurements and assessments it uses to assess the performance of the city centre – and how these are incorporated into its design and development.

In a written reply, Vincent Murray, the economic director, stated: “Measurement of the performance of the city can fall under a number of different headings.”

He said this includes economic performance, trading data, traffic measurement, footfall and commercial occupancy rates.

Other data is made available from outside bodies, he told Cllr O'Donovan.