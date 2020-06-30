Limerick's metropolitan councillors call on Minister to reduce VAT rate

LIMERICK’s metropolitan councillors are to call on Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to reduce the VAT rate in the tourism and hospitality sector from 13% to 9% to support the industry after the coronavirus lockdown.

It comes on foot of a motion from Cllr Daniel McSweeney, who said: “We saw in 2011 the government reduce the VAT rate to encourage growth. The need for similar action is needed now more than ever.”