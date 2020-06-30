Limerick councillor's warm words for retail workers

FIANNA Fail councillor Azad Talukder has paid a huge tribute to former Debenhams staff in Limerick who have raised money for axed warehouse workers in his homeland.

In an act of amazing solidarity, local retail staff fundraised to send money across to Bangladesh, whose workforce has been cut as a result of Covid-19.

It’s something that makes Cllr Talukder very proud.​

“This is the Ireland I love. When you don't have a job, and you have the problem, and you try and help other people. I would like to say a huge thanks to the Irish people, and thanks to all the Debenhams workers,” he added.