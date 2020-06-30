Limerick roundabouts to get 'wildlife friendly' look

DON’T take your eye off the road, as roundabouts in Limerick are to get a completely new look.

They are to be turned into wildlife friendly spaces as Limerick City & County Council moves to make us a more biodiversity friendly city.

The Council say roundabouts have the potential to be so much more than traffic control features. They can also be attractive greenspaces, which greatly enhance the appearance of our cityscape and provide havens for biodiversity.

With funding from the Heritage Council and as part of Limerick’s European Green Leaf Year, Limerick City and County Council has commissioned a series of stunning pollinator and biodiversity friendly landscaping schemes for eight of the city’s most prominent roundabouts.

These roundabouts are located at Kilmallock Road, Tipperary Road, Parkway, Greenpark, Clondrinagh, Loughmore in Raheen, Ballycummin and Roxboro.The designs are the work of local landscape architect Dave Ryan who has worked closely with Peter Cuthbert, an expert in the field of pollinator friendly planting schemes

They are all unique and are intended to reflect the character of their settings, with the more rural roundabouts incorporating wildflowers and native species, while more formal designs, based on pollinator friendly perennials, have been chosen for the more urban locations

Limerick City and County Council is seeking expressions of interest from companies and organisations who would like to become partners in this project and sponsor implementation of the planting schemes.