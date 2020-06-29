Investigation after vandals target Limerick city GAA club

An investigation is underway after a hurling wall at a Limerick GAA club was vandalised in recent days.

The Graffiti – at Claughaun GAA complex – was discovered last Tuesday – the first day that pitches were allowed to reopen following lockdown.

“This is beyond an insult to the hard work undertaken by our volunteers in fundraising for this facility and a show of complete disregard for the person who had to rectify it,” read a post on the club’s social media which highlighted the incident.

“CCTV was in operation at a number of points within the grounds and we are confident that those responsible will be caught,” it added.

Gardai have been informed of the incident.