Further consignment of PPE masks arrive in Limerick

A FURTHER 10,000 personal protective masks have been donated to the people of Limerick.

This time, they’ve come from the local Chinese community on behalf of the Irish Chinese Information Centre.

In one of his final engagements as Limerick’s first citizen, Mayor Michael Sheahan received the consignment from Limerick-resident and the president of the Irish Chinese Information Centre, Candy Cheung.

It’s the third time that a Chinese community donated PPE directly to Limerick.

In April, the City of Hangzhou donated a similar amount of PPE in a gesture of solidarity and friendship with Limerick, highlighting the close links established between the two regions. And last month, care homes across Limerick received a dispatch from Nanjing in east China.

Mayor Sheahan said: “I’m delighted to accept this donation from Candy and the entire organisation. The use of face masks is becoming increasing prevalent as we continue to work our way through this Covid-19 maze.”

“This donation highlights the important links that we have built up between communities in China. We thank those in the Irish Chinese Information Centre for thinking of us and helping us during this time of crisis.”

Ms Cheung added: “As someone from Limerick, I’m very happy to be able to donate these PPE masks to the mayor for use by our healthcare workers. The Irish Chinese Information Centre works very hard to develop links between our two communities, and this donation is a token of our friendship. Limerick and Dublin are the two locations that we decided to donate PPE gear.”

Dr Katherine Chan Mullen who is the founding president of the Irish Chinese Information Centre added the donation of PPE to Limerick is a gesture of solidarity between the Chinese community in Ireland and the people of Limerick.

“The Information Centre was set up to promote and foster a mutual understanding between the Irish and Chinese peoples. The links between Limerick and the city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in China have resulted in strong relationships and a sense of friendship between our two peoples. We must all do what we can for our fellow citizens at this time to defeat this most devastating virus,” she explained.

The latest consignment has been donated to the HSE Mid-West and UL Hospitals Group for use by frontline healthcare staff.