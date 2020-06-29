Two people with Covid-19 in Limerick hospital, one in critical care

THERE are two people confirmed to have Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

There was no new confirmed case in the hospital on Sunday. There are 53 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There is one patient confirmed to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick and there are no patients suspected of having the virus in the unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases in Limerick city and county remains at 583.