Gardai appeal for missing 13 -year-old

GARDAI are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old girl from Newport.

Aoife (also known as Eva) Kidman went missing from her home in Newport in the early hours of this Sunday morning.

Aoife is described as being 5' 8" in height, with long brown hair, blue/grey eyes and a slim build. Aoife has two piercings in each ear. It is not known what Aoife was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Aoife’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Aoife’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newport Garda Station on 061 378 102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.