Limerick college condemns 'vile video containing racist slurs'

MARY Immaculate College has condemned a "vile video" that has appeared on social media and are investigating if any of their students have been involved.

This Sunday, the college issued a statement: "A vile video containing racist slurs has been brought to our attention. Mary Immaculate College regards the content as despicable and will proceed to determine if there has been MIC student involvement."

It continues: "Mary Immaculate College is strongly committed to social justice and abhors racism in all forms."

It is not known if the video has been reported to gardai.