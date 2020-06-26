'Critical' Limerick groups and charities share over €800k in Covid fund

FOURTEEN local community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises will receive €833,766 between them in funding to help vulnerable citizens during Covid-19, Minister Patrick O'Donovan has announced this Friday.

"I am delighted that my colleague, Minister Michael Ring, TD, has allocated €10.5 million under tranche one of the Covid-19 Stability Fund to a total of 179 organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

"The Covid-19 Stability Fund is intended to be a targeted once-off cash injection for organisations and groups delivering critical front-line services to the most at need in our society and in danger of imminent closure due to lost fund-raised or traded income as a direct result of restrictions to counter the spread of Covid-19," said Minister O'Donovan.

There was considerable interest in the scheme and the funding announced today is the first tranche, with further tranches due to be announced in the coming weeks, he said.

“Community and voluntary organisations, along with charities and social enterprises here in Limerick have gone above and beyond in their response to the challenges presented by this pandemic and to assisting those most vulnerable in our communities.

“These organisations continued to carry out their essential work while restrictions stalled much activity in Limerick and I, along with my colleagues in government, commend them for that. For that reason, I am delighted that 14 organisations in Limerick will receive €833,766 in funding to provide services," said Minister O'Donovan.

The fourteen are: Cliona's Foundation, €100,474; Croom Community Hall, €68,977; Ennis Road Community First Responders, €2,000; Garryowen Community Development Project, €14,276; Gateway to Education Limerick, €16,584; Learning Hub Limerick Ltd, €42,473; Limerick Autism Group, €14,323; Limerick Island Community Partners CLG, €79,737; Mid-West Simon Community, €187,677; Mobile IT Limited, €14,735; Patrickswell Community Resource House, €14,118; The Butterfly Club CLG, €18,412; The Desmond Ability Resource Complex, €59,978; Treaty Steel, €200,000.