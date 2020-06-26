Limerick city gallery re-opens to the public on Monday

THE Limerick City Gallery of Art re-opens on Monday for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown.

A new audio exhibition has been installed in the Pery Square facility which provided a countdown to the moment the facility is back open.

The Blurry Clock has been installed at the main entrance to the building and is a collaboration with the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick.

The clock sounded for two minutes, every hour on the hour between 10am and 6pm.

The sounds for the work were created by the staff and students of the MA in composition and creative music practice and the PhD in arts practice at the academy.

From next week, visitors to the gallery will once again be able to view and explore many of the fascinating pieces from the permanent collection, which have been behind closed doors since March.

New procedures and guidelines are being implemented to comply with Covid-19 instructions post lockdown, so visitors are being asked to be patient as these guidelines bed in.

Meanwhile the first major exhibition for the gallery will be a portrayal of work from this year’s graduate class of LIT Limerick School of Art and Design.

The exhibition will run for 12 days from Wednesday July 15.