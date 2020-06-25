Man arrested after big drug seizure in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested a man and seized €2,700 of suspected crack cocaine and heroin.

As part of a plain clothes operation targetting the sale and supply of drugs, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick made the arrest yesterday morning.

They were on patrol on Ballysimon Road when the seen a man acting suspiciously.

He then got into a car but was stopped by Gardaí before he could drive away. The car was searched and the man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Henry Street Garda Station for a further search.

Once back in the station he was found to be in possession of €1,700 of suspected heroin and €1,000 of suspected crack cocaine.

The suspected drugs and two mobile phones were then seized by Gardaí.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man was then arrested and detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and later released.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.