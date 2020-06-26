Property stolen from garden shed during burglary at Limerick home

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a generator and garden tools from a house in Limerick city.

A detached house at Monaleen Road, Castletroy was targeted last Monday between 7am and 9pm.

“The thief broke into a garden shed at the rear of the property. He stolen a Jefferson generator and a garden rake,” said Garda John Finnerty.

Gardai believe the thief utilised some mode of transport to escape with the generator and garden rake.

“The Monaleen Road in Castletroy is very busy on any given day. If you were on this road last Monday you may have noticed the

thief, the gardai at Henry Street seeking witnesses.