Safe stolen during Limerick burglary

GARDAI are appealing for information after a safe was stolen from a house in a rural townland in County Limerick.

The detached house, at Rockfield, Crecora, was broken into sometime between 11.35am and 6.40pm last Thursday – June 18 .

“The intruder forced the patio door at the rear of the house. He searched the house and escaped with a safe which contained some personal items,” said Garda John Finnerty.

“The thief in this instance would have needed some form of transport as the house is in the countryside. If you were in the Rockfield area of Crecora between last Thursday and saw anything unusual or suspicious then please contact the gardai at Roxboro Road,” he added.

Roxboro Road garda station can be contacted at (061) 214340.