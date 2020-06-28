New chair for Limerick's Social Democrats

THE city branch of Social Democrats has elected its general election candidate Jenny Blake as its new chairperson.

Ms Blake said: “I stood in the general election in February and it was a life changing experience for me. The support I received from Cllr Elisa O’Donovan and the branch was amazing and I’m looking forward to repaying their faith in me. It’s been a really difficult few months for everyone in the branch and throughout the city during Covid-19, and it’s a really exciting time to be starting to work on new projects with the team as we start to see what life will be like for us all after Covid-19.”

Ms Blake says she recognises Limerick has serious social issues and intends to use her new position to make the Social Democrats a campaigning movement.

“The problems from February haven’t gone away,” Blake said. “We have a huge housing crisis, while the two-tier health service and the lockdown have really shown up the cracks in the system to support carers,” she said.