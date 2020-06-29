Good to be back: Parkway Shopping Centre welcomes locals

WITH many shops re-opening their doors for business on Monday June 15, Parkway Shopping Centre was delighted to see its loyal customers throughout the years return to enjoy its shopping experience.

Having stayed open throughout the Government enforced lockdown to facilitate essential retailers, Parkway Shopping Centre's staff are up-to-date with Covid-19 health and safety regulations, having immediately implemented a social distancing queuing system, hired extra cleaning staff, and installed hand sanitisation stations to ensure the safety of the public and of employees.

A pull-in collection point was set up in the car park for those retailers who could offer a click and collect and call and collect service.

As more stores have reopened over the past fortnight, the staff at Parkway are well versed in running a Covid-19 shopping mall and have received very positive feedback from the customers who have continued to shop there.

One of the real success stories of the lockdown period for the Parkway was the collection point for personal hygiene product donations. These donations were delivered to local hospitals for the use of patients and staff.

The centre is encouraging the public to shop local and support local businesses. It has been a very difficult time for retailers so the next few weeks will be a community effort to support each other and work together in getting life back to normal as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Roger Beck, manager of the Parkway Shopping Centre, said: “I'm delighted to see everybody out and wonderful to welcome customers and retailers back to the centre. We have everything in place for staff and customers' safety with social distancing markers, hand sanitizing stations. Our security and cleaning staff have been amazing and are working hard for everyone.

”At no time did we close but we are very happy to a see the majority of shops open now and would encourage customers to shop local and support local businesses who have been through a very challenging time,” he added.