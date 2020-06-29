Limerick man’s inspirational PPE concept

A GRANGE man’s moment of inspiration has seen his packaging distribution firm go from a standing start to producing 1.6 million vital protective aprons a week for key workers. Sean O’Carroll figured out an unconventional method of producing the vital aprons which protect gowns worn by medical staff, which were previously air freighted from China.

As a result, staff at his company IPS Packaging are working flat out on a seven-day basis to produce the disposable and recyclable aprons for the medical and other sectors.

“In the early days of the lockdown we got a request to supply a suite of products, three of which sat into our company nicely, but the fourth was PPE disposable aprons which no-one was manufacturing in Ireland at the time,” said Mr O’Carroll, who founded Limerick-based IPS 20 years ago.