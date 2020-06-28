Dominic West’s words of wisdom for Limerick pupils

IT WAS a case West meets West when film and TV star, Dominc West had some words of wisdom for the Leaving Cert class of Colaiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale.

They made the best of a bad situation with a virtual Leaving Cert message and yearbook launch. Among the many speakers was the surprise celebrity guest. Dominic West congratulated the class for getting through “this weird year of 2020”. He further expressed the hope that it hadn't “been too tough for you” and finished on a positive note, reminding students that “you're through, you made it and I hope you have a wonderful summer”.

Liam Murphy, principal, said they, like so many schools, had to be creative in saying goodbye to their Leaving Cert class. He thanked Dominic West; one and all who featured in and made the superb video; staff; students and parents. It can be viewed at abbeyfealecollege.ie