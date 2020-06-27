‘Limerick Councils must do better on integration’ - Niall Collins

LOCAL authorities haven't done enough to “step up to the plate in terms of integrating migrants in our communities with the wider community,” according to Deputy Niall Collins.

Speaking in the Dail the Fianna Fail TD for Limerick said that while he does agree that as a society and as a people the Irish aren’t racist “unfortunately there is a small minority who engage in racism and it is beginning to creep and grow amongst our population and our community and I think that’s very, very regrettable.

“I think it goes without saying that we have to recognise that our hate crime legislation has been largely absent in terms of dealing with the modern forms of racism which are prevalent amongst people who are promoting racism,” said Mr Collins.

“I think the government should do more through our local authority structures to promote better integration of our emigrant community because we know it is our emigrant community, it is our minorities, it’s the LGBT community and it’s the Traveller community who are most impacted by racism and I feel that local authorities haven't done enough to step up to the plate in terms of integrating migrants in our communities with the wider community. I think that is a role that needs to be looked at and expanded upon.”

Mr Collins said that it was encouraging to see in last year’s local elections that many parties stood candidates from various communities. “We had a good candidate elected in Limerick city Cllr Azad Talukder who came from Bangladesh and has done great work in promoting and seeking to integrate the migrant community and will become the deputy mayor of Limerick city and county quite shortly. And I think we need to build on that. We’ve never seen diversification like we have now beginning at local authority level, in the Oireachtas and I’d welcome if that started.”

