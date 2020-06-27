Councillor warns popular Limerick town park is at ‘crisis point’

ABBEYFEALE Town Park is at “crisis point” and is in danger of being closed if it doesn’t receive a cash injection soon, according to local councillor Liam Galvin.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Newcastle West Municipal District where it was heard that the community-run facility is in “urgent need of an upgrade”.

The meeting also heard that there are issues with anti-social behaviour in the area.

“The last thing I want to see as a councillor, not alone representing Newcastle West Municipal District but my own home town, is that town park closing,” Cllr Liam Galvin told the Leader after the meeting.

“I don’t want to see that town park closing under any circumstances and if it doesn’t receive the financing that I’m talking about, it’s in danger of being closed.”

“In fairness to the organising committee, they are there over the last 25 years. They have a pile of work done but they are absolutely drained from trying to fundraise. And to keep a playground and to keep that facility open, it costs a huge amount of money per annum. I am looking for the council to give a yearly commitment where they either finance the town park or else it’s going to close, it’s as simple as that.”

While the park has reopened since the lockdown, the condition of the park has deteriorated and it has been the subject of some vandalism, the meeting heard.

Cllr Galvin called on all stakeholders involved to ensure the park is kept up to standard for the public.

“We need the local authority, we need the Abbeyfeale Community Council and we need a member of the gardai on board. Obviously the gardai need to monitor the town park for anti-social behaviour. There is a slight problem with vandalism number one, and number two, there are drinking parties going on throughout the Covid period. The town park needs to be monitored and it needs investment.”

Cllr Francis Foley said “we need to upgrade the facilities at this stage in the town park and the play area. We need to invest money.”

Cllr Tom Ruddle said, “I think it’s very important that we continue to support playgrounds and areas like that. After this epidemic we’ve been through and are still in the middle of, we need places to go and things to do. Playgrounds for kids are so important.”

Gordon Daly, director of community development, responsible for the Newcastle West Municipal District explained to the councillors that there is now an open call in relation to the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“There is an expressions of interest process there at the moment. This was raised previously and I highlighted to the group that it is the best and most appropriate funding mechanism for that project ,” said Mr Daly who also highlighted the GMA (General Municipal Allocation) which would be based on match funding.

But Cllr Galvin said “there is nothing happening”.

“This is a big season for children to play in the playground.”

Mr Daly said he had to work with available budgets. He accepted that substantial investment is needed in the town park. He pointed out that it is community-owned “and this is the funding stream that can be applied for. We’ve identified a potential funding source but it’s going to take a bit of time. If that funding is awarded it will be awarded within this year’s work and will be completed by this time next year, if it’s successful.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Galvin said: “In fairness to Gordan Daly, they now understand the problem - I’ve this highlighted to them on three different occasions. They now understand that this is at crisis point. The applications are going to be made to the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and I would be hoping that would be successful, as a matter of fact, I would be confident that it would be successful,” said Cllr Galvin.