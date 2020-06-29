Another milestone chalked up with Limerick head teacher

GLENROE Community National School took another big step on its journey to reopening this week as a new head teacher has been announced.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie O’Connor as head teacher of the school which is scheduled to open this September. It has been closed since 2015.

The appointment follows confirmation in April by the Minister for Education Joe McHugh, of the intention to establish a community national school in Glenroe as a result of an extensive period of engagement between the local working group from Glenroe/Ballyorgan Community Council, Diocese of Limerick, department officials and Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

Commenting on Ms O’Connor’s appointment, George O’Callaghan, chief executive of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board said: “I would like to congratulate Julie on her appointment as head teacher and wish her every success in this new role. I look forward to Julie joining the ETB and to working with her and the Glenroe/Ballyorgan community in the establishment of Glenroe Community National School.”

Ms O’Connor is a graduate of St Patrick’s College and holds a Master’s Degree in Education. She has experience of teaching a wide range of class groups, having previously taught in Ashbourne, and most recently in Mallow Convent Primary School. She brings considerable experience to the role as a co-ordinator of the Teaching Council’s Droichead programme, the integrated professional induction framework for newly qualified teachers, and as a member of the board of management of Mallow Convent Primary School. Ms O’Connor is very excited to be taking up the position of head teacher in Glenroe.

“I am looking forward to establishing the school and to welcoming the children on their first day in Glenroe Community National School. It is an historic development and I am delighted to play a part in this. It will be a fantastic opportunity to work with the local community, the parents/guardians of the school children and the ETB to enable the children of Glenroe and Ballyorgan to be educated locally once more.” Ms O’Connor is looking forward to meeting parents/guardians at the school’s registration evening this Wednesday, June 24 at 8pm in Glenroe Community Hall.