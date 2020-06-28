Boost for JP McManus as green light given for new car park at  Adare Manor

ADARE Manor, suffering from lack of American tourists like all five star resorts, has received a boost with news that planners have given the go ahead for a new 40 space car park, after receiving binding undertakings that work will stop if archaeological artefacts are found.

It was confirmed this week that the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht have withdrawn an objection to the car park and work can go ahead at the JP McManus owned five star hotel and golf resort.

The manor resort due to hold the Ryder Cup in 2026 is set to open fully on July 30, though the Carriage House restaurant will reopen on Wednesday July 1, following its closure during the covid-19 pandemic.

An Bórd Pleanala had given the go ahead for the car park in the manor but the department objected over concerns about the impact the proposed development could have on historic structures in the town of Adare and in particular, a medieval wall. However, it has now withdrawn the appeal.

Explaining its decision, a department spokeswoman said it had received “binding undertakings” concerning the town’s historic defences. She said: “Having received binding undertakings from the developer that, in the event of any such remains being found in the course of pre-construction archaeological test excavation, they will be preserved, the Department was satisfied that the appeal was no longer warranted.”

The Adare hotel company, Tizzard Holdings, lodged an archaeological assessment with the plans and it concluded that it is not considered likely that the proposed development will cause any direct or visual impact to any identified archaeological monuments.

It did state, however, that as the proposed development site is 15 metres from the town defence, it is considered that there is a possibility that previously undocumented subsurface archaeological features might exist within the boundary of the development.

As part of its permission, Limerick City and County Council attached a number of conditions aimed at protecting the archaeology at the site, including one that if an archaeological survey finds artefacts prior to work starting, an expert could halt the project pending a decision on how best to deal with the find.

It did state, however, that as the proposed development site is 15 metres from the town defence, it is considered that there is a possibility that previously undocumented subsurface archaeological features might exist within the boundary of the development.

As part of its permission, Limerick City and County Council attached a number of conditions aimed at protecting the archaeology at the site, including one that if an archaeological survey finds artefacts prior to work starting, an expert could halt the project pending a decision on how best to deal with the find.

Adare Manor is delighted to announce the much-anticipated reopening of The Carriage House Restaurant. The resort’s all-day dining destination will re-open its doors to guests and the local community from 1st July 2020. The Carriage House is one of the resorts most popular dining destinations, where guests can enjoy exceptional food and impeccable service in the stylishly relaxed atmosphere of the restaurant, the glamorous cocktail bar and lounge, and spacious glazed terrace. The Carriage House temporarily and voluntarily closed in March in order to protect their team and their families, guests and the local community of Adare against the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

The resort, which has a dedicated Covid-19 response team, has a series of measures in place in order to help protect the health and wellbeing of the Adare Manor Team and guests visiting The Carriage House. One of these measures include a slight change in opening hours. Dining in the Carriage House for lunch and dinner will be available from Tuesday to Sunday, and breakfast will be available on weekends only. The Carriage House will remain closed on Mondays at present. In the interest of social distancing and protecting guests and staff, guests will have the option to dine in either the glazed Terrace area or the external Terrace for al fresco dining, when weather permits.